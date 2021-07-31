Next week’s AEW Dynamite “Homecoming” on TNT will feature top company superstar Chris Jericho battling lucha-libre legend Juventud Guerrera in singles-action as one of his many labors to get to MJF. The Demo God and Guerrera previously feuded back in WCW in the 90s, with the added stipulation that Jericho must win Wednesday’s match with a maneuver from the top rope.

Guerrera recently took to Twitter to share a gym photo showing himself to be in tremendous shape. He writes, “has to hit a top rope maneuver in order to win … against #TheJUICE ! Collision symbolTangerine HaHaHa #HappyFriday. #JERICHO You Won’t Have It EasyVolcano…WAIT FOR IT.”

MJF later added,”I may be labour number 5. But I might as well be labour number 50998593228348374990000000. Because you aren’t getting passed the Juice!!!”

See the tweets below.