Andrade and MJF continue to go back-and-forth on social media.

Following the recent abrupt WWE departure of Andrade, the former AEW star has been going at it in a war of words on X with current AEW star MJF.

MJF is gearing up for a trip to Mexico, where he will appear for CMLL — a company Andrade is no stranger to. Their back-and-forth on social media has intensified in recent days, and things took another turn with MJF’s latest comments.

On Wednesday, Andrade fired back online with a warning for MJF, telling him that they will meet soon and cautioning “The Salt of the Earth” to be careful when he arrives in Mexico.

MJF, never one to shy away from a war of words, shot back with some insults about Andrade’s divorce with WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair, among other comments.

