MJF is coming to Memphis.

During this week’s episode of AEW Collision, the former longest-reigning AEW World Champion in company history was announced for a future episode of the show.

“The Devil” will be appearing on AEW Collision in Memphis, TN. on Saturday, July 6.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman, who is scheduled to face Hechicero at AEW & NJPW: Forbidden Door 2024 on June 30, is also scheduled for AEW Dynamite next Wednesday night, June 26.