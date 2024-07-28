Another title defense for AEW’s top star.

MJF will be defending his AEW American Championship against Michael Oku at the August 11th RevPro Summer Sizzler 2024 event. The Salt of the Earth released a promo directed at Oku, who currently holds the RevPro Undisputed British Heavyweight Championship, on the official RevPro X (Twitter) account.

What have we just seen?!?!? Sunday August 11th. York Hall, Bethnal Green. AEW American Championship

MICHAEL OKU VS MJF ️ https://t.co/JIWNjfxprp pic.twitter.com/nvlMGuwsoG — Revolution Pro (@RevProUK) July 28, 2024

MJF is feuding with Will Ospreay in AEW, whom he dethroned for the AEW American (International) Championship, earlier this month. The two are set to clash for the title, assuming MJF still has it, at AEW All In on August 25th from Wembley Stadium.