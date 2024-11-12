MJF is going viral today.

The AEW star appeared in a TikTok video with Conor Sherry, Ethan Cutkosky and Sunny Sandler, which was shared this week.

The video shows MJF doing a simple walk through and head-shake, as the trio were singing along with the tune, “Watermelon” by John + Jane Q. Public.

Sunny Sandler is the daughter of Adam Sandler, whom MJF appears alongside in “Happy Gilmore 2”.

Connor Sherry is best known for his role in 2024’s “Snack Shack” movie, which is available on Amazon Prime.

Ethan Cutkosky is primarily known for portraying Carl Gallagher in the popular television series, “Shameless.”