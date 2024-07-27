MJF is ready for his AEW American Championship defense at Arena Mexico.

As noted, the AEW star is scheduled to defend his title against the winner of a CMLL tournament, which ended up being Templario, at the upcoming CMLL Viernes Espectacular event on August 2.

Ahead of the title defense on 8/2, MJF made another CMLL appearance on July 26, where he sent a video message to his upcoming challenger.

He stated the following:

“That’s right, baby. Look at that gorgeous belt. It’s perfect. Templario, congratulations, buddy. Congratulations, you have won a tournament at the biggest opportunity at the biggest opportunity of all time. That is what you have earned yourself, my friend. You have earned yourself a shot at the best title in the world, the American Championship, but more importantly, you’ve earned yourself a brush with greatness with the greatest wrestler on God’s green earth, Maxwell Jacob Friedman. Templario, I’ve heard great things. I’ve heard you’re a freak athlete. If I’m being honest, I’m sure it was all lies. I mean, let’s face it. I do love, however, when I travel to Mexico. I love to have a fiesta. Arriba! It’s fun, yeah. But if I’m being honest, the real reason I love going to Mexico is because I get to wrestle luchadors, and the reason I love to wrestle luchadors is because when I get in that ring, it ain’t a fiesta, baby. It’s a siesta. I mean, it’s easy pickings. All of you luchadores, you’re slow, you’re plodding, you’re dumb, your masks look stupid. It’s the easiest time of my life, and then afterwards. I’m gonna have myself some great food. You guys have good food. Granted, our food is better, but it’s fine, it’s fine. I am excited, Templario, to give this opportunity of a lifetime. August 2nd, you, my friend, are going to get to wrestle an American hero, and for that, Templario, and for the fact I’m probably gonna beat you in five seconds, you’ll get to go home nice and quick to your family, and you can thank me later.”

MJF LE MANDA MENSAJE A TEMPLARIO #CMLL pic.twitter.com/7B4tYOYv4u — Héroe Del Distrito (@HeroeDelDistrit) July 27, 2024

