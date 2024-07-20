The AEW and CMLL crossovers continue.

New AEW International Champion MJF appeared via special video message during the CMLL Viernes Espectacular event on July 19.

During the appearance, Friedman appeared in a tub and announced he would be defending his AEW International Championship at the upcoming CMLL Viernes Espectacular event on August 2.

Friedman vowed to take it to “the masked morons in Mexico” and boasted being from the only country that matters, the United States of America.