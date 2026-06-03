MJF is set to step back into the independent wrestling scene one more time this Friday, but the AEW World Champion says it may be a very long time before fans see him there again.

The current AEW World Champion is scheduled to face Bobby Orlando at Beyond Wrestling’s Break the Walls Down event on Friday, June 5, in Cranston, Rhode Island. However, speaking with Justin Barrasso of The Undisputed, MJF made it clear that his focus is now squarely on AEW following his recent loss of the AEW World Championship to Darby Allin in April, which he referenced as part of his current mindset.

“I’m going to announce that this is probably the last American independent match I’m going to have for an extraordinarily long time,” said Friedman. “I need to focus on AEW. I took my eyes off the ball for a millisecond, and a dude who is like 145-fucking-pounds soaking wet beat me. That can’t happen. I don’t care that he hit me in the nuts and spammed his finisher on me four times, and Aubrey Edwards, who is a complete liar, made a fast count. But glass half full, I’m now a three-time champion at the age of 30.”

The upcoming bout will mark MJF’s first appearance for Beyond Wrestling since 2019, having originally made his debut for the promotion back in late 2016 in Providence, Rhode Island. His early runs there helped establish him as a rising name on the independent scene.

“Beyond was one of the first independent circuits that really took a chance on me,” said Friedman. “That’s where I could talk on the microphone before my matches, and it’s where I wrestled big matches with top names at the time on the independent circuit.

“Now I want to come in and see what Bobby Orlando is all about. I’m excited to test this kid, I’m excited to get more eyeballs on him and on Beyond, and that’s naturally what is going to happen because I am the biggest fucking draw in this business. I’m looking forward to it, and hopefully he gets a contract out of it.”