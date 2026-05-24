A heated confrontation involving MJF, Darby Allin and WWE Hall of Fame legend Mick Foley took place during “The Buy-In” pre-show leading into AEW Double Or Nothing on Sunday night in Queens, New York.

The segment began with Renee Paquette and Foley standing in the ring discussing the Hair vs. Title main event between Darby Allin and MJF. Foley immediately got the crowd laughing when he referenced the hair plugs MJF reportedly got in Turkey, prompting Paquette to jokingly respond, “You’re not wrong!”

That brought out MJF, who stormed to the ring with a microphone and an angry expression on his face as fans loudly chanted “Bald! Bald! Bald!” in his direction.

MJF quickly shut down the idea of anyone getting shaved bald, insisting that wouldn’t be happening later in the night. He then turned his attention to Foley, telling the hardcore icon that he became famous for failing in the biggest moments of his career. MJF claimed Darby Allin would suffer the same fate in the pay-per-view main event.

He compared Foley and Darby Allin, saying both men always come up short when it matters most.

Foley fired back with a response that drew a huge reaction from the crowd.

The WWE Hall of Famer admitted he’s lost plenty of matches throughout his career, but referenced his legendary rivalry with Dwayne Johnson and pointed out that even he never lost a match in “2 minutes and 15 seconds,” taking a shot at MJF’s past quick defeat.

Foley then predicted that Allin would steal the show, win the AEW World Championship and shave MJF bald in the process.

The insults continued as Foley said he noticed up close that MJF’s hair looked “wavy,” before joking that it was “waving goodbye tonight.” The line got another loud reaction from the crowd inside Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Moments later, MJF dropped Foley with a low blow, leaving the crowd gasping as the Hall of Famer collapsed to the mat.

Allin immediately ran to the ring to make the save.

After recovering, Foley addressed Allin directly and delivered an emotional speech about how much he sees himself in the former TNT Champion. Foley recalled Jon Moxley once telling him years ago to check out Allin during an independent wrestling show, adding that watching Allin succeed feels like watching himself succeed.

Foley then praised Allin for representing people who are viewed as “weird” or different, particularly those who are shy or struggle to fit in.

“So tonight, win one for the weird ones!” Foley told him.

He closed the segment by encouraging Allin to prove he has what it takes to become not only a champion, but a legend, before ending with his trademark-inspired sendoff:

“Bang Bang Darby Allin! Bang Bang!”

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Double Or Nothing Results 5/24/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

.@The_MJF has heard enough from Mick Foley! Watch the #AEWDoN Buy In LIVE on HBO Max pic.twitter.com/EbAkro5ecx — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 24, 2026

Mick Foley gives @The_MJF a history lesson! Watch the #AEWDoN Buy In LIVE on HBO Max pic.twitter.com/BA4DhtVZEN — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 24, 2026