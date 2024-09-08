MJF won the battle, but Daniel Garcia wins the war.

At AEW All Out 2024, the former friends turned bitter rivals kicked off the pay-per-view portion of the card. The two had an intense back-and-forth bloody brawl in the PPV opener, which MJF ultimately won via low blow and jackknife power bomb for the pin fall victory.

It was after the match, however, that MJF got his comeuppance.

MJF held his own neck and pretended to show sportsmanship, offering a handshake to Garcia after the cheap, tainted victory. Garcia played along and went to shake hands, only for MJF to try and kick him low again.

Garcia caught it this time and hit a low-blow on MJF instead. He then took him over to the corner and delivered on his promise of hitting a pile driver off the ropes in an attempt to break his neck and end his career.

After connecting with the violent middle-rope pile driver, Garcia repaid the insult to injury that MJF gave him on Wednesday’s Dynamite, lifting his unconscious head up and shaking it around before giving him a bloody smooch and leaving him laying.

