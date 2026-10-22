MJF will replace Billy Gunn for a meet-and-greet at Create A Pro’s BaseBrawl event on Saturday, October 24, in North Merrick, New York. Create A Pro announced the change on October 20, citing contractual obligations for Gunn’s withdrawal.

Road Dogg will still attend, and the promotion has added a meet-and-greet with Alicia Atout. Fans who prepaid for a Billy Gunn or New Age Outlaws meet-and-greet package will receive refunds, according to the announcement.

The event takes place at Brookside Educational Center, with the meet-and-greet advertised for 6 p.m. and the wrestling show at 7:30 p.m. A show ticket is required to attend the meet-and-greets.

MJF is a Create A Pro graduate, having come through the Long Island academy operated by Brian Myers and Pat Buck. The promotion previously advertised him for its May 2023 Homecoming event.

BaseBrawl is raising money for the Merrick Bellmore Little League. Fans can find tickets and event information through Create A Pro’s linked ticket page.

Unfortunately due to contractual obligations, Billy Gunn will no longer be appearing at #CAPBaseBrawl this Saturday in North Merrick, NY Road Dogg will still be in attendance. Any pre purchased Meet & Greet package for Billy Gunn or the New Age Outlaws will be refunded As a… pic.twitter.com/3bDH3NTiMt — Create A Pro NY (@CreateAPro) October 20, 2026