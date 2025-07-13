“There’s no crying in baseball.”

– Tom Hanks (A League Of Their Own)

Apparently this applies to the world of pro wrestling too.

Unless your name is Hangman Page.

Or Adam Cole.

Or Dustin Rhodes.

Following the record-breaking AEW All In: Texas pay-per-view on Saturday in Arlington, TX., Hangman Page got emotional during the post-show press conference after capturing the AEW World Championship with a Texas Death Match victory over Jon Moxley.

The show also featured super emotional moments from Adam Cole, who teared up while discussing ‘health issues’ and a potential retirement, as well as Dustin Rhodes, who broke down and cried during his TNT Championship celebration.

MJF took issue with the Hangman Page emotions in particular.

On Sunday morning, MJF surfaced on social media, blasting fans for “treating him like sh*t” for crying at an AEW media scrum in the past, but praising Hangman Page for doing the same thing this weekend.

“I cry during a press scrum because my hip completely pops out and my shoulder is completely shattered and you treated me like sh*t for it,” MJF wrote via X. “But when Hangman cries at a press scrum, it’s justified.”

Maxwell Jacob Friedman added, “Got it. Can’t wait to crush all of your hopes and dreams.”

The dream-crushing could come sooner rather than later, as MJF is next in line for the AEW World Championship after securing a guaranteed future title opportunity with his own victory in the Men’s Casino Gauntlet at AEW All In: Texas.

For those interested, check out our complete AEW All In 2025 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.