The reactions continue to surface regarding the ongoing issues between TNA Wrestling and All Elite Wrestling.

As noted, TNA has pulled their talent from upcoming matches against AEW stars at independent shows, namely Leon Slater vs. Ricochet and MJF vs. Nic Nemeth.

Prior to AEW Dynamite on Wednesday night, MJF took to social media to comment on the situation, blasting TNA President Carlos Silva in the process.

“Welp,” he began. “Nic Nemeth and TNA are afraid of the AEW World Champion. Shame old, Carlos doesn’t care about the fans or his roster getting paid.”

MJF continued, “I’ll still be there. Create A Pro. Let’s see if Nicky still has the balls to show up to Long Island.”

On Thursday morning, the AEW World Champion took to X again to comment further on the situation, specifically reports of Silva being upset that AEW ran their AEW Collision show on Thursday, which is when TNA iMPACT airs.

“It’s called being preempted due to March madness,” he wrote. “This guy is actively a dumb motherf**ker.”

He added, “Congrats. You pay your talents sh*t. Than force them off shows where they can make money. #lolTna.”

It’s called being preempted due to March madness. This guy is actively a dumb motherfucker. Congrats. You pay your talents shit. Than force them off shows where they can make money. #lolTna https://t.co/lFpN19gock — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) April 9, 2026