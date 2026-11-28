MJF has a message for pro wrestling fans following the tragic passing of Bronson Reed.

As noted, WWE announced on Friday, November 27, that Bronson Reed had passed away at the age of 38 due to medical complications.

The news has resulted in an outpouring of tributes from across the pro wrestling world, with WWE, AEW, TNA, NJPW and others honoring the memory of the late wrestling star.

Unfortunately, some fans have used the tragedy to engage in tribalism on social media, prompting a response from one of AEW’s biggest stars.

On Saturday morning, MJF took to X to issue a strong message to those bringing promotional tribalism into the discussion surrounding Reed’s passing.

“Can we not make another young wrestler dying a tribalistic nightmare,” MJF wrote.

The AEW star went on to call for fans to show respect to Reed and his loved ones.

“Can we respect the person and their family,” he continued. “What the f**k is wrong you people?!?”