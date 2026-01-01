Maxwell Jacob Friedman kicked off the annual ‘New Year’s Smash’ special year-end themed episode of AEW Dynamite off in style on Wednesday night.

The AEW Dynamite: New Year’s Smash show on December 31 kicked off on TNT and HBO Max with the arrival and introduction of the new AEW World Champion, MJF.

MJF was shown arriving to the arena in Omaha, Nebraska on 12/31 in style, before making his way straight out to the ring to kick off the live show.

During his segment on the show, MJF brought back his beloved “Triple B” version of the AEW World Championship title belt, which he will now carry going forward as the reigning AEW World Champion.

And he’s got a new contender with their sights set on his “Triple B” already.

“The Cleaner.”

Kenny Omega interrupted MJF to make his intentions on coming after the AEW World Championship one more time before he hangs up his wrestling boots and ends his legendary career.

MJF recaptured the AEW World Championship this past weekend at the AEW Worlds End 2025 pay-per-view, emerging victorious over former title-holder Samoa Joe, Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland in the main event of the December 27 pay-per-view event.

Standing tall once again, the two-time #AEW World Champion @The_MJF has arrived! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/Z9PJXNLtQN — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 1, 2026

The Burberry Carpet is laid out for the NEW AEW World Champion, @The_MJF! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/28IArVorUA — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 1, 2026

She… she is pretty…#AEWDynamite New Year's Smash is LIVE on TBS and HBO Max pic.twitter.com/nkvloYZIon — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) January 1, 2026