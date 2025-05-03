MJF’s current objective, assigned to him by Bobby Lashley, is to “hurt people.”

However, MJF seems to have interpreted it to include emotional insults.

During this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, a fan held up a sign that read, “I’m only 9 but still knows that MJF Sucks.”

Naturally, the former AEW World Champion did not take kindly to the insult or the improper grammar. He wrote,

“Knows?!? What a dumb piece of s*it am I right?”

Knows?!? What a dumb piece of shit am I right? pic.twitter.com/pUtgLkRsH9 — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) May 2, 2025

Ricochet and The Rock share several similarities, including being exceptional athletes, having numerous tattoos, and both being former Intercontinental Champions.

Ricochet’s current gimmick highlights his baldness, which he embraces similarly to The Rock, who accepted his baldness in the early 2000s.

Recently, Ricochet wished a happy birthday to The Rock on social media, writing,

“Happy Birthday to the 🐐 and fellow bald King. @TheRock 🧑🏽‍🦲👑”