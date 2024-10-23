As we reported earlier this morning here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, AEW wrestler Adam Cole revealed that he had a cadaver bone put in place for his ankle.

Never one to back down from an opportunity to slam his rival, Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) referred to Cole as a “grave robber.” He wrote,

“Go ahead. Cheer the grave robber ”

Go ahead Cheer the grave robber 🙄 https://t.co/gCx7ueNUC1 — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) October 23, 2024

Ring of Honor has announced several matches for this week’s episode of ROH TV on HonorClub, including Brian Cage defending his ROH World TV Title against Komander.

You can check out the updated lineup for this week’s episode of ROH TV on HonorClub below:

* The Record-Breaking Championship Celebration Of ROH Women’s World Champion Athena

* ROH World Television Championship Match: Brian Cage (c) vs. Komander

* Reyna Isis vs. Viva Van

* Rocky Romero vs. Brandon Cutler

* Lee Johnson & EJ Nduka vs. TBA

* The Gates of Agony (Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona) vs. The Infantry (Shawn Dean & Carlie Bravo)

.@reynaisiscmll of @CMLL_OFICIAL makes her debut in Ring of Honor as she takes on @HellBentVixen in singles competition! 📺 Watch ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf 7/6c pic.twitter.com/AUKqUhYSCF — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) October 23, 2024