Top AEW superstar MJF received a ton of acclaim following his epic promo on last night’s Dynamite, where the Pinnacle leader shared a story of being bullied and dealing with antisemitism as a teenager, something that helped catapult him into pro-wrestling. MJF later reflects on the promo on Twitter by writing, “That was the hardest moment of my life. Thank you.”

That was the hardest moment of my life. Thank you. — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) February 24, 2022

Also on Dynamite FTW champion Ricky Starks qualified for the Face of the Revolution Ladder match at the March 6th Revolution PPV. Starks took to Twitter to comment on his win writing, “Face of the Revolution ladder match. Y’all want beef well I got it for you.”