MJF isn’t short on confidence.

Or potential title challengers.

Following his appearance on the January 21st episode of AEW Dynamite, AEW World Champion MJF made a brief call-in appearance on Busted Open Radio to promote All Elite Wrestling and address a possible future title defense.

During the conversation, MJF turned his attention directly to Busted Open co-host and current TNA Wrestling star Nic Nemeth.

The AEW World Champion made it clear he’d be interested in defending the AEW World Title against Nemeth, openly throwing the challenge out there.

Nemeth responded by noting that his primary focus remains the TNA World Championship.

However, he didn’t shut the door on the idea.

If the opportunity presents itself, Nemeth said he’d be on board with stepping into the ring with MJF.

Featured below is a transcript from the episode where this is covered:

MJF: “Yeah, shut your mouth. If I have to listen to you two dorks talk about music for one more second, when the only thing you should be discussing is my greatness, I’m gonna put a gun in my mouth. Listen, if you watched AEW last night, you realize the tale of the tape is this: I’m the greatest wrestler on God’s green earth. I have the championship that everybody wants. Samoa Joe wants it, Hangman (Adam Page) wants it, Swerve (Strickland) wants it, Brody King wants it, the list goes on — ya mama wants it, everybody wants it. So enough with the music talk. Get to reviewing my show. All Elite Wrestling’s on a tear right now, and also, (Nic) Nemeth, whenever you find your balls, let me know, I’d love to wrestle you for the title as well. Good day, sir.” Nic Nemeth: “Wow, what a call. I was just offered an AEW Title shot… I’m really focused, surprisingly, on the TNA World Title tonight possibly even but wow, AEW Champion, especially with all those — you got Swerve and Hangman and Joe all going after MJF and he’s thinking about me. I’m on board. I like that. I always wondered if he could hang in the ring. We’ll find out one day I guess.”

