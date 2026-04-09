MJF continues to speak out against TNA Wrestling and TNA President Carlos Silva after news surfaced regarding the decision to pull TNA talent from matches against AEW stars at multiple upcoming shows.

The AEW World Champion was scheduled to face Nic Nemeth in a match at the Create A Pro: Monumental Memorial show in Melville, NY. on May 1.

That’s off.

Also cancelled was a highly anticipated Ricochet vs. Leon Slater match at an upcoming independent show.

In addition to sounding off on the subject on social media, MJF also called into Busted Open Radio on SiriusXM on April 9 to further address the situation.

“Let’s talk about TNA,” MJF began. “And the fact that they are pulling young talent off of shows when they’re barely paying them any money whatsoever and telling them, ‘Hey, you can’t wrestle because there’s a guy from another promotion that’s wrestling on this show.’ Does that help young talent grow? Does that help young talent become better inside the squared circle? Moreover, does that help young talent put food on their plate so they can eat?”

MJF would go on to call what TNA President Carlos Silva did “disgusting.”

“What Carlos Silva is doing is disgusting,” he said. “And if anybody supports him or that company at this point, it is very hard for me to wrap my head around.”