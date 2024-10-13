During the build-up to his own title tilt with Jon Moxley back in 2020 at AEW All Out, MJF referred to Mox as a “dictator.”

On Saturday night, he feels that point was proven for the world to see.

MJF, who returned at AEW WrestleDream 2024 in a post-match segment involving Daniel Garcia and Adam Cole, commented after the show about the shocking conclusion to the event.

AEW WrestleDream 2024 went off the air with Excalibur crying as he called the end of Bryan Danielson’s full-time career and subsequent devastating attack at the hands of Mox, Marina Shafir, PAC, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta.

“Warned y’all about Dictator Jon,” MJF wrote via X. “No one listens to Maxwell.”