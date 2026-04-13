MJF doesn’t want to talk.

To anyone.

In addition to Tony Khan revealing MJF refused to talk at the AEW Dynasty post-show media scrum, the reigning AEW World Champion also wasn’t interested in answering questions from Renee Paquette backstage immediately after his main event victory over Kenny Omega.

As Paquette attempted to ask MJF about his title defense against Darby Allin this coming Wednesday at AEW Dynamite: Spring BreakThru, he ignored the question and made a brief statement instead.

“I’m just gonna cut you off right now,” MJF bluntly responded. “Okay tuts? I am going dark on socials, on my phone. Nobody call me.”

MJF continued, “I’m gonna go home to my wife and make sweet love to her because your boy just proved ain’t nobody on the level of ‘The Devil.'”

“Good day, Renee,” he added before delivering a quick insult to his AEW Dynasty opponent. “You suck Omega, you f*cking bum!”

MJF vs. Darby Allin for the AEW World Championship headlines AEW Dynamite: Spring BreakThru on Wednesday, April 15, live from Everett, WA.