AEW superstar MJF took to Twitter last night to hype up this Wednesday’s matchup between CM Punk and Shawn Spears on Dynamite, which MJF announced shortly after Punk pulled out a last-second win over Wardlow on last week’s show. Spears had a dominant performance over Andrew Everett on last night’s Rampage, then cut a promo on Punk promising that he would push him to his limit.

MJF writes, “When you are so consistently great for so many years people take you for granted. @ShawnSpears is in the Pinnacle because he’s one of the best pound-for-pound wrestlers on the planet. He’s also a hell of a talker. Tonight he reminded everyone of that PG punk is screwed!”

You can see the full tweet below.