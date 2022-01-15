AEW superstar MJF took to Twitter last night to hype up this Wednesday’s matchup between CM Punk and Shawn Spears on Dynamite, which MJF announced shortly after Punk pulled out a last-second win over Wardlow on last week’s show. Spears had a dominant performance over Andrew Everett on last night’s Rampage, then cut a promo on Punk promising that he would push him to his limit.
You can see the full tweet below.
When you are so consistently great for so many years people take you for granted. @ShawnSpears is in the Pinnacle because he’s one of the best pound for pound wrestlers on the planet. He’s also a hell of a talker. Tonight he reminded everyone of that.
PG punk is screwed!
— Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) January 15, 2022