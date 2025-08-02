MJF is once again sporting gold.

The ‘American Hero’ ending Averno’s year-long reign as CMLL Light Heavyeweight Champion at the CMLL Viernes Espectacular special event at legendary Arena Mexico in Mexico City on Friday night, August 1, 2025.

During the show, MJF landed a low blow behind the referee’s back before locking in a single-leg Boston Crab on the champion, forcing the tap and picking up the win and the CMLL Light Heavyweight Championship in the process.

Following the match, MJF was confronted by Zandokan Jr. in the ring and challenged for a match. The AEW star would goon to accept the challenge, confirming the title tilt for the upcoming CMLL special event on August 15, 2025.

“The CMLL WORLD CHAMPION,” MJF wrote via a post on X after the show, before vowing to then turn his attention to adding the AEW World Championship to his collection. “And after I’m through with, Mascot Mark. Your next 2x AEW WORLD CHAMPION!!!!!!!!”

I’m going to win the belt Mistico has tried to win and has failed to do so because I’m better than him and he knows it. To all my Mexican fans…..denada. — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) July 29, 2025

🔥 ¡MJF hace historia en la Catedral! 🔥

El nuevo monarca semicompleto del CMLL llegó desde AEW, venció a Averno y se alzó con el oro. 📺 #ViernesEspectacularCMLL en vivo y en exclusiva para miembros “Campeón Mundial” y “Leyenda” del canal ⇒ https://t.co/FVCvzFiGzU pic.twitter.com/73Zy55C6Sp — Arena México (@Arena_MX) August 2, 2025