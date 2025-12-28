“Your winner and NEW AEW World Champion …”

These were the words uttered by ‘The Dapper Yapper’ Justin Roberts following the conclusion of an explosive main event at the All Elite Wrestling year-end pay-per-view event, AEW Worlds End 2025, on Saturday, December 27.

The final match of the evening saw the returning Maxwell Jacob Friedman, aka MJF, emerge victorious over Samoa Joe, Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland in the four-way main event title tilt inside NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

With the victory, MJF is now the brand new AEW World Champion.

If you missed the show, featured below is a detailed recap of the match.

AEW World Championship

Samoa Joe (c) vs. MJF vs. Hangman Page vs. Swerve Strickland

It’s main event time!

The pre-match video package airs to set the stage for the four-way showdown pitting Samoa Joe defending his AEW World Championship against the returning Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Swerve Strickland and Hangman Page. The package wraps up and we return inside the arena for the ring entrances.

Swerve Strickland is the first man out for the next match. This is followed by Hangman Adam Page to a nice pop, matched by that of MJF’s entrance before Samoa Joe comes out to a mixed reaction on his way to the ring. Introductions for all four men are out of the way and off we go.

The bell sounds to get our final match of the final AEW pay-per-view of 2025 officially off-and-running. All four men stare each other down before Swerve and MJF lay into each other, with Joe and Page doing the same. Page sends the champ out of the ring.

He then sets his sights on going after MJF, and then takes Joe to the floor before landing a lariat on MJF. In the chaos, we see Joe slide into the ring for a chop on Page. He knocks down Swerve before driving his boot into the face of the Hangman in the corner.

From there, he knocks MJF off the apron. MJF gets back in the ring while Joe continues his attack, sending the champ out before Strickland goes after MJF. Friedman turns it around on Swerve before running the ropes for a big “Knob Bob.” Don’t ask. Swerve then lays into him with an uppercut before doing the same thing back to him.

Now the action spills to the outside, as Joe takes control with a dive onto Swerve and MJF. Page comes in to go after the champ while MJF and Swerve make their way back into the ring, only for MJF to be sent to the outside with a Swerve Stomp.

Joe and Page square off until a Strickland assist leads to Page sending the champ out of the ring with a Buckshot Lariat, and this gives us two men with their share of bad blood staring each other down. Swerve and Page go at it, with Page getting out of a suplex attempt to roll Strickland up for a two-count.

Page looks for a tombstone piledriver, but Swerve counters into a Dead Eye. He goes to the corner for a House Call but Hangman dodges it, landing a Buckshot Lariat on Strickland for the cover, only for Joe to break the pin and keep this one going.

Then, Page sends Joe away before going after Swerve in the corner, but a super-plex attempt is intercepted by Joe for a powerbomb that sends both his opponents from the corner to the mat real quick! Cover made on Page and then Strickland leads to a pair of near-falls.

Joe sends Page out of the ring before looking for a muscle buster on Strickland. Swerve breaks free, running to drop MJF to the mat before taking the champ down hard. Hangman stops the momentum, but is brought to the corner by Swerve who then sends MJF back to the outside.

Joe lays into Strickland and then Page before MJF intervenes. He fends off Joe in the corner before dropping Strickland onto the champ. He then blocks a Buckshot Lariat, bringing Page back into the ring for Salt of the Earth, but sees Joe cinching in a Coquina Clutch on Strickland, and lets go to break that hold.

Samoa Joe puts the clutch in on MJF. The arm drops down twice, but before we see what happens the third time Strickland breaks it up with a House Call. He goes for Big Pressure on MJF, but Friedman counters before hitting the ropes.

Once he does, he gets clobbered by Strickland. Swerve and Page go after each other before turning their attention to MJF and Joe. This comes to an end with MJF fighting back, landing a Long Island Sunrise on Strickland for the cover and a close two-count.

Page takes out Joe, but before he can do anything more The Opps come running out to pull the Hangman out of the ring. They beat him down before sending him back in the ring, where Joe lands a muscle buster in the corner, only for Page to kick out at two.

HOOK gets on the apron to argue as we see see The Opps confronting Prince Nana, but they take a Swerve Stomp by Strickland while Joe cinches in a Coquina Clutch on Page. This gets broken up by a Swerve Stomp, and Page ends up being sent out as Swerve goes up top.

He gets knocked off by MJF. Swerve goes after MJF as Page looks for a Buckshot Lariat, only to run into a low blow by MJF. From there, MJF connects with his Heatseeker finisher on Joe. He follows up with the cover and gets the pin for the victory. We have a brand new AEW World Champion, and his name is MJF. And he’s better than you.

Winner and NEW AEW World Champion: MJF