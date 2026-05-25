MJF is once again sitting on top of AEW.

The chaotic main event of AEW Double or Nothing came to a brutal conclusion after Maxwell Jacob Friedman defeated Darby Allin in the Title vs. Hair showdown to become the new AEW World Champion.

After an absolute war that saw both men survive multiple near-falls and devastating finishers, the closing moments escalated quickly. Darby looked to put MJF away with another Coffin Drop, but Friedman cut him off on the top turnbuckle before delivering an avalanche tombstone piledriver from the ropes.

That wasn’t enough punishment for the challenger.

MJF immediately followed up with his trademark side headlock takeover and stacked Allin up for the three-count to capture the AEW World Championship. Justin Roberts then officially announced Friedman as the new champion as the crowd reacted to the shocking finish.

And just like that, MJF reclaimed the throne.

Following the match, doctors rushed into the ring to check on Darby, who was left battered and barely moving after the punishing bout. Allin was eventually strapped onto a stretcher while MJF celebrated with the championship, posing over his fallen rival in a cold post-match scene.

That wasn’t the end of the chaos, however.

Kevin Knight suddenly sprinted to the ring as medical personnel continued tending to Allin. At first, it appeared Knight was arriving to help Darby, but instead, he shocked the crowd by launching himself onto the injured former champion with a UFO Splash.

The attack officially cemented a heel turn for Knight, who stood over Allin afterward while MJF applauded the destruction from nearby with the AEW World Championship in hand.

Doctors eventually loaded Darby back onto the stretcher as AEW Double or Nothing went off the air with MJF standing tall as the new champion, and Kevin “The Jet” Knight, as a new foe for the former champion.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Double Or Nothing Results 5/24/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.