MJF has been making waves in AEW since the promotion launched back in 2019, but the Salt of the Earth and current #1 contender will taking his next step towards superstardom as he has just been cast in the upcoming A24 film The Iron Claw from director Sean Durkin.

The news was broken by Deadline earlier today, though it is not stated what role MJF will have in the film. He joins the likes of Jeremy Allen White, Zac Efron, Harris Dickinson, Holt McCallany, Maura Tierney and Lily James, who will all be portraying various members of the legendary Von Erichs, one of the greatest and most tragic families in the history of the sport of wrestling.

FROM DEADLINE:

A24’s wrestling pic The Iron Claw from Cannes and Sundance prize-winning filmmaker Sean Durkin (Martha Marcy May Marlene) is getting a new dash of authenticity, with the addition to the cast of professional wrestler Maxwell Jacob Friedman.The Iron Claw follows the rise and fall of the Von Erich family, a dynasty of wrestlers who made a huge impact on the sport from the 1960s to the present day.

UPDATE: PW Insider has exclusively confirmed that MJF will be playing the role of Lance Von Erich.