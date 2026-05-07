Ricochet might not be the only top AEW star getting mocked for having a chrome dome in the near future.

The closing segment of this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite featured AEW World Champion Darby Allin successfully defending his title against Kevin Knight in the night’s main event. Knight pushed the champion throughout the bout, but Allin ultimately sealed the win after connecting with back-to-back Coffin Drops for the pinfall victory.

After the match wrapped up, MJF made his way out to once again campaign for another shot at the AEW World Championship.

However, things quickly took an unexpected turn.

Friedman attempted to negotiate with Allin by offering to put some of his prized possessions on the line, including his trademark scarf and the Dynamite Diamond Ring. Allin wasn’t interested in either proposal and instead demanded something much more personal from “The Devil.”

According to Allin, the only way MJF gets another title opportunity is if he agrees to put his hair on the line.

That immediately changed the tone of the segment.

Allin then informed MJF that the two would make things official during a contract signing scheduled for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. A visibly panicked Friedman wasted no time retreating to the backstage area as the show went off the air.

If announced, the bout will serve as a featured match at AEW Double Or Nothing 2026, which goes down on Sunday, May 24, live from Louis Armstrong Stadium in New York City.

Before that, however, it was announced that Darby Allin will defend his title next Wednesday night on the May 13 episode of AEW Dynamite, as he squares off against AEW International Champion Kazuchika Okada.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Dynamite Results 5/6/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.