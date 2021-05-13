And the hits just keep on coming.

During tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT the Pinnacle were celebrating their big win at Blood and Guts when the Inner Circle, led by a bandaged up Chris Jericho, appeared in a vehicle and sprayed the group with the Demo God’s Little Bit of the Bubbly champagne.

Afterwards Jericho demanded that the Pinnacle take on the Inner Circle in a rematch. MJF, angered by the incident, challenged the group to a Stadium Stampede matchup at the May 30th Double or Nothing pay per view, the very same match the Inner Circle lost to the Elite on last year’s show. MJF added that if Jericho and the Inner Circle lose, the team will have to break up forever.

Jericho and the Inner Circle have yet to officially respond.