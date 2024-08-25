MJF has had his property stolen.

The AEW superstar and current reigning American (International) Champion took to social media and announced that his Dynamite Diamond Ring has been stolen. MJF has been in possession of the Dynamite Diamond Ring since he won it in 2019, and has used it win matches, including his two title reigns, by knocking his opponents out.

My Dynamite Diamond ring has been stolen. Unreal. Godless. Lawless country!!!!!!!!!! — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) August 25, 2024

MJF will be clashing with Will Ospreay at today’s AEW All In pay-per-view event from Wembley Stadium in London.