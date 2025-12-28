MJF has once again opened up about a dream match that, in his mind, belonged to a different universe entirely.

While speaking with Mostly Sports, the newly crowned AEW World Champion was asked whether it bothers him knowing he’ll likely never step into the ring with John Cena.

MJF didn’t hesitate with his response.

“Yes, absolutely,” he said. “I think that there is a different world where that match would have happened. Unfortunately, it’s not this one.”

Despite the missed opportunity, MJF made it clear there’s nothing but mutual respect between the two, noting that they’ve crossed paths several times away from the ring.

“I’ve had so many incredible run-ins with John where we’ve shot the sh*t,” he said. “He’s an incredible guy. He watches our product. He’s seen my stuff. He was very complimentary. Obviously, I’m super complimentary to him.”

For MJF, the idea of facing Cena hits especially close to home, as the WWE icon was his hero long before his rise to stardom.

“I’ve said it before in other interviews, but before CM Punk, my favorite wrestler growing up as a kid was John Cena. He was a fathead on my wall in my bedroom. So I’d wake up, salute the OG, and then get ready for school.”

The two last made headlines together in late 2023 when they were photographed at The Iron Claw movie premiere. MJF appeared in the film as Lance Von Erich, while Cena was also in attendance.

Following that encounter, Cena later revealed during an interview with Chris Van Vliet that he jokingly told MJF, “maybe we can get you to play for the right team one day.”

Different world.

Same wrestling timeline.

Check out the complete Mostly Sports interview with MJF via the YouTube player embedded below.