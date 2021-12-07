MJF did an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated about his program with CM Punk that started a few weeks ago with their memorable promo segment on AEW Dynamite.

“There’s no Batman without Joker. Punk needs me more than I need him. It doesn’t get bigger than that,” said MJF. “I’m well aware of it. Pinning his shoulders to the mat would be the biggest highlight of my career.”

MJF reflected on the promo segment by noting that they didn’t have a script or time limit.

“We didn’t have a script,” said MJF. “We didn’t have a time limit. Me and Punk were in that ring, just talking, on Thanksgiving Eve. That should have drawn, maximum, 700,000 viewers, and I’m being generous. That’s the greatest night to go out with your friends. It’s not a night to stay in. You’re with friends or you’re with family. But when we were in the ring, over a million people were watching.”

MJF did bring up Punk’s beloved dog, Larry and AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker in his promo with Punk last week. This is something he addressed.