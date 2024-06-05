MJF confirms a rumor.

The AEW superstar made his triumphant return to AEW at Double or Nothing, stating that he was remaining with the promotion going forward after hinting that he would jump ship and go to WWE. The Salt of the Earth confirmed today in an interview with Sports Illustrated that WWE was an option for him, but that he ultimately decided to remain with AEW thanks to a new healthy contract.

Of course there was. Am I going to get into the weeds? No. At this point in time, this move (staying with AEW) made the most sense for me. I’m making a ton of f*cking money. As far as when the contract ends, that’s nobody’s business but my own.

Fans noticed that MJF’s return paid homage to Triple H’s famous return from injury back at Madison Square Garden in 2002. MJF states that The Game’s return at the famous venue meant a lot to him, and that he was just paying homage to one of the greats.

The jean jacket was over what I feel is my leather jacket, but that jean jacket was certainly an homage to a return that meant something to me when I was a kid in Madison Square Garden. I’m sure people can connect the dots.

MJF will be present on this evening's AEW Dynamite in Colorado, his first appearance since his Double or Nothing return.