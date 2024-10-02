MJF doesn’t think much of the unique stipulation announced for a title versus title match at the AEW Dynamite 5-Year Anniversary show this week.

Ahead of the milestone episode of the weekly AEW on TBS prime time Wednesday night program, it was announced that AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson will go one-on-one against AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada in a match where both titles are on-the-line, however Okada’s Continental title is only up for grabs for the first 20 minutes of the contest.

Responding to this champion versus champion showdown with a twist for the 10/2 show at Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania was none other than MJF.

“Guys, I had to stop what I was doing to read this graphic,” he wrote on X. “After reading it repeatedly for a full 8 hours I’ve come to the conclusion no human being can possibly comprehend this stipulation.”

MJF added, “It’s impossible. @NASA. @AlbertEinstein. @TheTweetOfGod. Please help!”

