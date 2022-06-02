Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from the Forum in Los Angeles featured a shocking segment with top superstar MJF, who cut an epic promo addressing all of the controversy from last weekend regarding his contract disputes with company President Tony Khan.

MJF began by saying that he was in a lot of pain after Wardlow destroyed him at Double or Nothing, but was more hurt by not being taken seriously by AEW or Khan since they began back in 2019. He then took shots at Khan for paying big money to ex-WWE guys, how they couldn’t lace up his boots, and how he hopes Khan fires him.

MJF would then call Khan a f***ing mark, which was bleeped out on the TBS broadcast. Eventually his mic would be turned off and the broadcast would go to commercial. However, things didn’t end there.

AEW world champion CM Punk came out to confront MJF (off-camera) but MJF left through the crowd. AEW has since pulled the segment from their Twitter channel. You can see how it all played out below.

MJF with a pipe bomb at Tony Khan! Holy shit 😳 #aew #aewdynamite pic.twitter.com/xZijBfJJ90 — Bui Club (@BuiClub) June 2, 2022