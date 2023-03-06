MJF is still your AEW World Champion.
The Salt of the Earth defeated Bryan Danielson at this evening’s Revolution pay-per-view after the two went to sudden death in their 60-Minute Iron Man match. The champ used an oxygen tank when the referee wasn’t looking, then trapped the American Dragon in his own Lebell Lock for the submission win.
This marks MJF’s second successful defense of the AEW World title. He won it from Jon Moxley back at Full Gear.
Highlights from the matchup can be found below.
