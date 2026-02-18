The latest WWE News discussion centers on the 2025 Wrestling Observer Newsletter Awards, where Booker T was voted Worst Television Announcer for his role on WWE NXT commentary. The annual awards, determined by critics, historians, and industry figures, frequently shape Wrestling Rumors conversations across digital platforms. While WWE had dominated several positive categories in prior years, this year’s results placed the spotlight on criticism surrounding its broadcast presentation.

Booker T, a multi-time world champion and Hall of Famer, has been a featured voice on NXT programming. His high-energy reactions and animated calls have drawn mixed responses from viewers throughout the year. Some fans consider his delivery entertaining and distinctive, while others argue it detracts from in-ring storytelling. The award result quickly circulated across WWE News coverage, reigniting debate about commentary style and how it impacts weekly television flow.

AEW World Champion MJF publicly defended Booker T following the announcement. In a social media post, MJF wrote, “@BookerT5x in a lot of ways is a blueprint to me. A completely homegrown top guy with massive drawing power on Warner TV without having to have worked for McMahon.” He continued, “If you dislike what he does in the booth, that’s fine. But you guys talk crazy on legends. Show some respect, he’s earned it.” The statement added an AEW News layer to the conversation, as MJF framed the issue around legacy and industry respect rather than performance preference.