MJF took to Twitter this afternoon to respond to comments made by AEW President Tony Khan, but the tweet was quickly deleted.

As noted at this link and this link, Khan hosted a pre-Double Or Nothing media call today, where he was asked about MJF referencing his AEW contract status. Khan responded and talked about how pro wrestling thrives when real life meets on-screen, and how AEW has brought back competition and the free agent market back to pro wrestling. He also noted how people are excited for MJF vs. Wardlow at Sunday’s Double Or Nothing pay-per-view.

“Wrestling thrives when real life meets on-screen,” Khan said. “The real-life conflict is often just as exciting as any conflict on-screen, which is one of the good things about what AEW has brought to the wrestling business. There was no real, major free agent market with the top stars crossing promotions, debuting, and frankly the competition needed to be brought to the biggest stage. With the 90s, we had TBS and TNT in the wrestling game. With the launch of AEW, we’ve been able to bring that back. Taking what is happening in real with potential movement and contract negotiations is exciting.

“Adding another element to what will be a very exciting match at Double or Nothing with Wardlow and MJF, who has been very vocal, not only about his own contract but about his former bodyguard and how he feels and he’s tried to hold down his career. For Wardlow, this is a huge opportunity to officially be part of AEW and to shed an image that he’s just MJF’s heavy and MJF’s thug. For MJF, it’s been a great opportunity to not only air some real-life grievances and air his actual status, contractually or otherwise. People are really excited about the fight at Double Or Nothing on Sunday.”

MJF responded to a tweet on Khan’s comments and had some choice words for the company.

“Fucking lol. Fuck this place man,” MJF wrote.

The tweet was deleted shortly after MJF posted it.

This latest happening just adds to the tension between Khan and his most popular homegrown talent. It was recently reported how MJF and Khan had a heated discussion over MJF’s interview with Ariel Helwani, where he discussed his AEW contract and possibly going to WWE when it expires on January 1, 2024. You can read more on the situation with the following links:

– MJF Says He Can’t Wait to Leave “This Company”, Talks Being Upset Over Ex-WWE Guys Making More Money Than Him

– MJF Looking to Leave AEW?, Backstage News on His Issues with Tony Khan

It’s been reported that MJF is now leaning towards leaving AEW when his contract expires on January 1, 2024. It was also said that he is not 100% on leaving AEW. He has stated that he will be wrestling where the money is come 2024, and word is that his WWE teases have not been in-character. Multiple sources have confirmed that WWE has interest in the young star, and will likely want to sign him when they’re able to.

AEW sources noted back in April that Khan and MJF have maintained a good relationship since AEW launched, and have become good friends.

