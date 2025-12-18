“MJF is better than you … and you know it!”

And on Wednesday, Maxwell Jacob Friedman proved this to still very much be the case.

During the AEW Holiday Bash three-hour special combined episode of AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision on Wednesday, December 17, 2025 in Manchester, England, MJF returned and crashed the contract signing for the AEW Worlds End 2025 pay-per-view main event triple-threat match for the AEW World Championship.

While reigning title-holder Samoa Joe and former champions Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland were each speaking their respective pieces and inking their own John Hancock’s on the paperwork to make their triple-threat title-tilt official for AEW’s year-end pay-per-view event in a couple of weeks, the familiar sounds of MJF’s theme hit the house speakers.

“The Devil” made his way to the ring to a huge crowd reaction and proceeded to deliver a memorable promo, running down Samoa Joe, Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland, and making it clear he’s back to handle all of his unfinished business, while recapturing his beloved “Triple B” in the process.

Featured below is a detailed recap of the MJF return segment from the 12/17 AEW on TBS and HBO Max prime time program:

MJF Returns, Adds Himself To AEW Worlds End Main Event

The show heads to another commercial break after the $1,000,000 trios bout wraps up. When the show returns, we head down to the ring for our advertised AEW Worlds End 2025 world title main event contract signing between current title-holder Samoa Joe, former champion Hangman Page and the recently returning Swerve Strickland.

Tony Schiavone introduces the three men going at it for the AEW World Championship at Worlds End. Really good pop for Hangman Adam Page, a huge pop for Swerve Strickland, and a “Joe” chant for the champ himself. Tony talks about the contract for the Three-Way Match, talking up all three men before asking if they’re ready to sign.

Joe takes the mic, saying sometimes he wish Schiavone would shut his big yapper, in a page out of the late Chris Farley’s playbook. He explains he brought his boys out to make sure everyone was safe, and to make sure nothing would trigger anyone to do something stupid.

He signs the contract as the crowd chants “Whose House? Swerve’s House.” This riles up Joe, who says he will walk out of Worlds End as champion, and that he hopes both men will make it to the show in one piece. Strickland says he came back to AEW with his eyes on the AEW World Championship.

He addresses the mutual respect, in some weird way, between he and Page, while noting the mutual hatred they have for Samoa Joe. He remembers having to sign the contract for his title shot last year in a pool of his own blood, and he paid Joe back by taking the title away from him.

He says he’ll pay Joe back for all these hoops he has to go through by taking the title away again. He promises to beat Joe so badly he’ll be even uglier than in 2007 with his face tattoo. With that, Swerve signs the contract next.

Page speaks now, addressing the hell he’s been through prior to finally taking back the world title, especially against the Death Riders. He talks about how he ended up taking on the challenge all by himself, winning the world title from Jon Moxley at All In Texas.

He talked about knowing he’d face those he was fighting alongside, addressing that Joe turned to his Opps to help him take the title. In the latter stages of Joe’s career, Page would hope that the legend of Samoa Joe would not be defined by the piece of sh*t that Joe is now, which garners a chant along those lines by the crowd.

Joe says if anyone would know about that it’s this God-forsaken town. Page says he knew there would come a time when he would stand across the ring from Swerve. Page says he would expect nothing less if he’d faced Swerve for the title one on one, but that is not the world we live in.

He runs Joe some more before finally signing the contract. Tony confirms the Three-Way match for the PPV, but before he finishes his sentence the lights go out, before the music of MJF hits, bringing out the former World Champion to a big pop from the crowd as they sing along to his music.

MJF steps into the ring, calling for his music to be cut. “MJF” chants from the crowd as he asks for his own contract from ringside, signing it to hand over to Schiavone. Tony announces that MJF has cashed in his guaranteed title match won in the Casino Gauntlet.

He then makes this a Four-Way match, but is cut off by MJF, who tells Schiavone to leave his ring. He talks about why he would face three men for the title, thinking about things while he was getting ready to be an actual Hollywood star.

He focuses on “Seabiscuit” by addressing that to really hurt Page, he wants to take the title far away from him while beating two of his fiercest rivals in one fell swoop. Joe starts to talk but is cut off, and we are reminded that there is no physicality allowed between any of the men in this match.

From there, MJF runs down Joe, culminating in saying that he will beat the champ at the same event where Joe ended MJF’s title reign. Swerve interrupts to tell MJF he needs to be afraid of him, and this leads to MJF setting his sights on Strickland, making comparisons to P. Diddy due to baby oil and “dog-sh*t” rapping skills.

MJF brings up the shared history the two have, before their paths split with Strickland “twerking for Top Dolla” while in WWE before making his way to AEW. He runs Swerve down some more before saying this is MJF’s house, the rent is due, and the Devil is here to collect.

He says you can call him Michael Corleone, as he is ready to handle all of the family business at once at AEW Worlds End. He asks the crowd if they happen to know why? Because he’s MJF, and he’s better than you. And you know it. Mic drop and off he goes to wrap up an epic comeback promo.