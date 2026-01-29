Wrestlers in WWE and AEW are not at war with each other.

It’s a myth.

That’s how Maxwell Jacob Friedman sees things.

During a recent Rolling Stone Australia interview, the reigning AEW World Champion spoke about the amount of tape-study he has done, and mentioned how top guys in the business are not privately talking badly about the opposing company.

“I think in order to be a top name in our industry at a high level for a long period of time – not a short period of time, ’cause there are plenty of people that pull this off in a short period of time – you have to be a fan,” MJF began. “You have to be a student of the game. You have to love this sh*t. You have to be passionate about it to an OCD level.”

He continued, “The amount of tape study I’ve done in my life is unhinged. If people knew how much professional wrestling I’ve consumed in the 29 years I’ve been on this planet, they would probably vomit. It’s insane, but that’s how you become the best of the best. That’s how I become MJF. That’s how I become a household name when I’ve never been in the “big promotion” right? As far as Adam Copeland, Jon Moxley, CM Punk, Cody Rhodes. these guys aren’t turning around and saying “F that other company.” They’re not in real life. I’m sorry. They’re just looking for a place to hang their hat.”

