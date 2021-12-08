MJF did an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated about his feud with CM Punk.
During it, he was asked about Edge referencing the promo where Punk said MJF was a less famous Miz on a recent episode of Raw.
“They’re just trying to make their show the best they possibly can. I’m not mad, I completely understand it. And who knows, I might be working with those two guys in 2024. And that line by Punk about me being a ‘less famous Miz,’ that resonated because people used to actually think that. But I’m smart enough to know better. My match last month at Full Gear against Darby Allin proved otherwise. I am equally as outstanding in the ring as I am on the stick. That match with Darby proved I’m anything but one-dimensional.”