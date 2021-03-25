AEW superstar MJF recently spoke with Sports Illustrated about a number of different topics, including the 24-year old’s new Pinnacle faction and how they draw comparisons to the legendary Four Horsemen. That and more can be found in the highlights below.

Talks his journey to the top of AEW:

“Nobody wants to talk about how the not incredibly tall, white Jewish kid from Plainview, Long Island, New York, was able to transcend into a giant in professional wrestling. People have all kinds of issues with me, and it bothers a lot of people that I’m not a character. I’m MJF 24/7. I’m blunt and I’m honest. If I were humble, people would have more of a palate for me. My rise has been meteoric. I became a top name in AEW at the age of 23. The only other person I can think of that’s on my level is Randy Orton, who is one of the greatest of all-time. Unlike me, he’s a third-generation star. No one was waiting with bated breath for me to show up at their wrestling school. I made myself into a top guy into this industry.”

Discusses the comparisons between the Four Horsemen and the Pinnacle:

“I wanted to take something that was old and put a modern-day spin on it. It’s incredible to me that we are so talented that we have Wardlow in a Big Bubba Rogers position. He’s gigantic and a freak athlete. FTR is the best tag team in the world. I’m also so excited for the world to see Shawn Spears. He’s never received the proper spotlight, but now people are going to recognize how incredible he is.”

Whether he’s ready to face the Inner Circle in a WarGames match:

“Those old-school WarGames matches, they are absolutely incredible spectacles. If Inner Circle-the Pinnacle does happen, it would be the best version ever of that. Personally, I’m not sure it would be the right fit for me. I’ve seen the ‘Lights Out’ matches, the deathmatches, and I don’t know if that’s for me. But down the road, if it made sense, this would be the best blood-and-guts match in the history of the business.”