AEW superstar MJF was a recent guest on the Wrestling Perspective podcast to discuss a number of different topics and cover the early portion of his career. During the interview the Inner Circle member would discuss how he has seen comparisons of his work to top NJPW heel Jay White, and how he hopes to one day face off against the Switchblade so he can bury those comparisons.

I must be tweeted in about 1000 Tweets a day with a guy named Jay White, and I’m getting real sick of it. Okay, I’m gonna be honest, I have not seen enough of this man’s stuff. But I can tell you this. Nobody’s on my level. So I would like to have that match just to quell any ridiculousness that is these comparisons.

You can check out his full appearance on the Wrestling Perspective here. (H/T and transcribed by WrestleZone)