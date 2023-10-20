MJF has no desire to compete in the G1 Climax.

The yearly tournament put on by NJPW is often called the most grueling in all of professional wrestling as two blocks of competitors (there were three this year) wrestle in a Round-Robin rotation, with the winners of the two blocks facing off in the finals. The winner of the finals then receives a shot at the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at NJPW’s biggest show of the year, WrestleKingdom from the Tokyo Dome.

That sounds appetizing to a lot of talent, except for the AEW World Champion. MJF took to social media and states that he has no interest in doing that due to how exhausting it sounds. His full post reads, “I don’t understand why wrestlers keep saying the want to do the G1. That shit is exhausting. I’m good on that.”

