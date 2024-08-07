Your AEW American Champion had some trouble getting to Winston-Salem, North Carolina for his scheduled title defense this evening.

Ahead of this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite at the LJVM Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C., MJF surfaced on social media and explained how he faced some travel issues getting to the location for tonight’s show.

“All flights to North Carolina have been cancelled, most likely because no one in their right mind would ever want to go to that garbage state (not my America),” he wrote via X on Tuesday evening. “But since I am an American Hero and I have an obligation to my country to kick Kyle Fletcher’s ass, I am currently driving 10.5 hours to give Will Ospreay a preview of Wembley. #ThankMeLater.”

