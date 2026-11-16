MJF’s surprise return at AEW Full Gear 2026 has resulted in an interesting statement from his attorney, “Smart” Mark Sterling.

As noted, MJF made his return at Saturday night’s pay-per-view in Phoenix, Arizona, attacking AEW World Champion Will Ospreay following his match. After revealing himself as the masked attacker, Friedman stomped on Ospreay’s championship and held up his own “One True Championship” belt.

While escaping through the crowd, MJF jumped over the barricade and accidentally kicked a female fan in the face, causing her to lose her balance.

The incident quickly made the rounds on social media, with one report indicating that the fan appeared to be fine afterward and even laughed off the accidental contact.

On Sunday, Sterling took to X with an in-character statement addressing the situation, humorously suggesting that MJF was actually the victim of the incident.

“OFFICIAL STATEMENT FROM THE LEGAL COUNSEL OF MJF,” Sterling began.

“Following a thorough review of the incident at AEW Full Gear, my client, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, has elected, in an extraordinary act of goodwill and benevolence, to forgo pursuing any and all legal remedies against the woman who recklessly obstructed his lawful egress.

“While my client has ample grounds to seek civil damages, he has graciously chosen not to press charges at this time.”

Sterling concluded the statement by making it clear that MJF was not accepting any responsibility for what happened.

“This decision should not be construed as an admission of fault, nor as a waiver of any rights or remedies available to him under applicable law.

“You’re welcome.”

Meanwhile, AEW President Tony Khan confirmed during the Full Gear post-show media scrum that MJF will appear on this Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Wednesday night for live AEW Dynamite Results coverage.

OFFICIAL STATEMENT FROM THE LEGAL COUNSEL OF MJF: Following a thorough review of the incident at AEW Full Gear, my client, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, has elected, in an extraordinary act of goodwill and benevolence, to forgo pursuing any and all legal remedies against the woman who recklessly obstructed his lawful egress. While my client has ample grounds to seek civil damages, he has graciously chosen not to press charges at this time. This decision should not be construed as an admission of fault, nor as a waiver of any rights or remedies available to him under applicable law. You’re welcome. — "Smart" Mark Sterling, Esq.

@The_MJF — “Smart” Mark Sterling, Esq. (@MarkSterlingEsq) November 16, 2026