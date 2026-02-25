Expect a “Big Hebrew” shirt coming to a retailer near you.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman appears to be gearing up for a “Big Hebrew” merchandise release, as the reigning AEW World Champion filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on Monday to trademark “Big Hebrew.”

Featured below is the official description of the 2/23 USPTO filing made by the AEW star:

Shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts; Hats; Bandanas; Socks Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes

MJF will defend his AEW World Championship against Hangman Page at the upcoming AEW Revolution 2026 pay-per-view scheduled for March 15.