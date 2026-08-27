MJF understands why WWE makes certain business moves when it comes to AEW.

Even if he finds some of them amusing.

During an appearance on the ‘Sports Media Podcast with Richard Deitsch’ (full episode below), MJF discussed his drawing power and pointed to AEW Worlds End 2023 at Nassau Coliseum as one of his proudest accomplishments. MJF headlined the event against Samoa Joe, with WWE later bringing Saturday Night’s Main Event to the same venue in December 2024.

“I’m one of the only people in the modern era, prior to MJF vs. Samoa Joe at the Nassau Coliseum, who sold it out; no professional wrestling event had sold out Nassau Coliseum, not a live event by us or WWE or anybody, since I believe the late 80s. I took a lot of pride in that. Then, magically, somehow, WWE decided to do Saturday Night’s Main Event in my arena after I sold it out. I thought that was interesting. That’s business, baby. You have to keep moving and shaking,” he said.

The discussion later shifted to WWE Radio and the decision to largely avoid AEW coverage while still discussing promotions with ties to WWE, including TNA. MJF also brought up the companies running shows in Chicago at the same time, saying he understands the strategy even if he doesn’t buy attempts to portray it as anything other than business.

“Do I think it’s ridiculous that [WWE] are afraid of us usurping them? Yeah, a little bit. Do I think it’s a little fucking funny that you’re running a show in Chicago the exact the same time we’re running a show in Chicago? Yeah, a little bit, but as I’ve stated before, it makes sense. I understand it. It’s a business tactic. I’m not mad at it, but the last thing you’re going to do is spit in my fucking face and tell me it’s raining,” he said.

MJF added that he respects WWE President Nick Khan and the way he conducts business.

Elsewhere in the interview, MJF addressed the tribalism that continues to exist between sections of the WWE and AEW fanbases. While he has no problem with fans preferring one promotion over another, he doesn’t believe supporting one requires tearing down the competition.

“If you like AEW more than WWE, and there are a lot of people that feel that way, that doesn’t mean you have to shit on WWE. You don’t need to make think-pieces online about why WWE sucks. Make think-pieces about why AEW is better. Whatever those logical reasons are.”

MJF believes fans would be better served highlighting what they enjoy about their preferred promotion rather than attacking the other side.

“Whether it’s because you get more bang for buck on pay-per-views or because our matches are better or because our rivalries are better or because MJF is better looking than any top guy in any promotion. There are so many different things, but that doesn’t mean you have to attack the other side. Just put your side over.”

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/30 for live AEW All In: London Results coverage.