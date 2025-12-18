AEW star MJF has addressed Bret Hart’s recent comments where “The Hitman” implied that he didn’t know who the former AEW World Champion was.

Hart made the remarks while appearing at the Johnny I Pro Show, where a fan asked him about MJF. Bret responded bluntly, playing into the moment.

“Who? MJF? Who is that,” Hart responded when asked the question. “Just curious though, who is it? As you can tell, I don’t watch a lot anymore.”

The comments quickly made the rounds online.

And it wasn’t long before MJF offered his own take.

During a new interview released this week by Fightful, MJF fired back in classic ruthless fashion, blending humor, provocation, and a not-so-subtle nod to wrestling history.

“Look, the guy had a seizure,” MJF said in response to the above quote. “He got kicked in the f**king head. He’s old as f**k.”

MJF continued, “Do I think it’s Bill Goldberg’s fault? Everything’s Bill Goldberg’s fault.”

Despite the sharp tone, MJF made it clear he doesn’t actually believe Hart was being serious about not knowing who he is.

“Do I think he actually doesn’t know who I am? Of course he f**king knows who I am,” MJF said. “But one of my favorite things about that day is after I absolutely roasted him… he goes walking up the stage to get to the back. He fell because of Bill Goldberg.”

That line alone felt very on-brand.

According to MJF, the exchange didn’t end there, and things took a more respectful turn backstage once Hart was out of the spotlight.

“I try to search and find him to make sure he’s okay,” MJF recalled. “He looks at me and he goes, ‘Your promo.’ I go, ‘Yeah?’ He goes, ‘You’re real good.’ And then he says, ‘You remind me of a guy I really f**king hated back in the day.’”

MJF suggested the comparison should be obvious to anyone familiar with wrestling history.

“I think anyone watching this could put two and two together,” he said. “I’ll give you a hint, it’s not Bill Goldberg.”

One would assume the reference was to arguably Hart’s biggest, and most personally bitter career rival, “The Heartbreak Kid” Shawn Michaels.

Despite the back-and-forth, MJF emphasized that there’s no real animosity and that he respects Hart’s legacy, even if he doesn’t place him at the very top of his personal list.

“Wrestling is all flavor of ice cream,” MJF said. “Is Bret Hart incredible? Yes. Is he the greatest of all time in my opinion? No. But that doesn’t mean he’s not f*cking good at wrestling.”

MJF made a surprise return at AEW Holiday Bash on Wednesday in Manchester, England, adding himself to the AEW Worlds End 2025 pay-per-view main event later this month in Chicago, Illinois, which now features Samoa Joe vs. Hangman Page vs. Swerve Strickland vs. MJF for the AEW World Championship.