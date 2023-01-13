– Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles saw AEW World Champion MJF interrupt Konosuke Takeshita during his entrance for a singles bout with Bryan Danielson. The promo included MJF taking shots at Takeshita, calling him Take-A-Shit-A. The promo also saw MJF take shots at actor/comedian Ken Jeong, who was at ringside, and Freddie Prinze Jr. Danielson ended up coming out and chasing MJF away, then defeating Takeshita. Danielson now has to defeat the next four opponents in order to secure the Ironman Match against MJF at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view.

MJF’s promo at Takeshita included a line that drew heat from fans as it was seen by some as offensive. He said, “Hey! Konnichiwa, bud! What’s up, how’s it going?”

In an update, a new report from Fightful Select notes that MJF’s line was cleared with Takeshita ahead of time.

– Wednesday’s AEW Rampage tapings from the Kia Forum Los Angeles saw Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale team up to face Tay Melo and Anna Jay in a Street Fight. You can click here for spoilers from the tapings.

Word now from within AEW is that the Street Fight received a good reaction from backstage. Soho and Nightingale were dressed as WWE Hall of Famers The Dudleys for the brawl, which included thumbtacks and steel chairs.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.